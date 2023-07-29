Kya Baat Hai! Sanjay Dutt becomes favourite of South filmmakers for villainous roles

It looks like after the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has become the favourite of South filmmakers when it comes to playing the role of an antagonist. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 12:40
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Sanjay Dutt is one of the first male leads in the Hindi film industry who started playing roles in which he was the anti-hero. While in movies like Khalnayak, Vaastav and others he played the anti-hero, in movies like Agneepath, Aladin, Panipat, and others, he portrayed the proper negative role.

After 2017, he started his new innings in the industry and starred in multiple films as a lead. However, the movies failed to make a mark, and the actor bounced back with K.G.F: Chapter 2 in which he was the antagonist.

KGF 2 was a Kannada film which was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The film became a blockbuster at the box office, and now, Sanjay Dutt seems to have become favourite of South filmmakers when it comes to playing the antagonist.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a villain in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. He has KD - The Devil lined up in which he reportedly has a negative role, and today, on the actor’s birthday, it has been announced that he will be seen playing the antagonist in Ram Pothineni starrer Double ISMART.

If we keep the villain roles aside, the actor has been reportedly roped in for Raja Deluxe as well. The movie stars Prabhas in the lead and Dutt has a pivotal role to play. However, it is said that it is not a negative character. But, let’s wait and watch.


It looks like Sanjay Dutt has moved his ways towards down South as maybe filmmakers there are offering him good roles. Are you excited for the upcoming movies of Dutt? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 12:40

