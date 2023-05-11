Astonishing! Is Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Women should rub my legs, kiss me full-mouthed on my lips” in an interview? Amidst netizens' comparison with Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan has a big fan base all over the world. His fans never miss a chance to trend his old phrases, funny anecdotes, retro tales, or family portraits on social media. Living up to his position as the King of Bollywood, SRK has a track record of stirring controversy with his past statements. In today's throwback, we'll tell you about a statement that's now upset netizens.

A Redditor recently shared an alleged statement made by Shah Rukh Khan regarding ladies kissing and massaging his legs on the platform. His remark has disappointed many internet users, igniting a controversy that has been likened to Salman Khan.

A photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his words printed next to a white round-neck T-shirt may be found on Reddit. That says, “Women should rub my legs, hold me tight, kiss me full-mouthed on my lips. They should make blatant passes.” Well, not only that, but SRK had also once said, “Please sit! This may be politically incorrect, but actually, when I speak to a woman, I’d like her to be lying down.”

Internet users took Shah Rukh Khan's remarks regarding women and made a parallel between him and Salman Khan. Responding to the same, one of the users posted, “The thing is Op is writing about SRK statement Meanwhile he is Selmon Boi Fan Well You Know Very Well How He Treats Women. now that’s HYPOCRISY.”

While another one wrote, “Wow that’s news to me. Salman is a vile human & a disgusting post. Idk how people like him have fans. At this rate seems like there’s no one even remotely nice in Bollywood.”

A third user wrote, “I don’t get how people find these witty and charming.”

One said, “Not the first time he had said something creepy and has been defended by his fans and PR by saying it’s “sarcasm and wit.” And another commented, “That’s witty and charming, not disgusting. On a serious note, I wonder how the comments on this post would’ve been if someone like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer, or Ranbir made these statements.”

Regarding his career, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the Christmas blockbuster film Dunki, of Rajkumar Hirani. Prior to that, though, he will delight the audience with a cameo in Tiger 3, which is scheduled for release on Diwali.

