Astonishing! Is Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Women should rub my legs, kiss me full-mouthed on my lips” in an interview? Amidst netizens' comparison with Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans never miss a chance to trend his old phrases, funny anecdotes, retro tales, or family portraits on social media. Living up to his position as the King of Bollywood, SRK has a track record of stirring controversy with his past statements.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh

MUMBAI :Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan has a big fan base all over the world. His fans never miss a chance to trend his old phrases, funny anecdotes, retro tales, or family portraits on social media. Living up to his position as the King of Bollywood, SRK has a track record of stirring controversy with his past statements. In today's throwback, we'll tell you about a statement that's now upset netizens.

Also read: What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan

A Redditor recently shared an alleged statement made by Shah Rukh Khan regarding ladies kissing and massaging his legs on the platform. His remark has disappointed many internet users, igniting a controversy that has been likened to Salman Khan.

A photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his words printed next to a white round-neck T-shirt may be found on Reddit. That says, “Women should rub my legs, hold me tight, kiss me full-mouthed on my lips. They should make blatant passes.” Well, not only that, but SRK had also once said, “Please sit! This may be politically incorrect, but actually, when I speak to a woman, I’d like her to be lying down.”

Internet users took Shah Rukh Khan's remarks regarding women and made a parallel between him and Salman Khan. Responding to the same, one of the users posted, “The thing is Op is writing about SRK statement Meanwhile he is Selmon Boi Fan Well You Know Very Well How He Treats Women. now that’s HYPOCRISY.”

While another one wrote, “Wow that’s news to me. Salman is a vile human & a disgusting post. Idk how people like him have fans. At this rate seems like there’s no one even remotely nice in Bollywood.”

A third user wrote, “I don’t get how people find these witty and charming.”

One said, “Not the first time he had said something creepy and has been defended by his fans and PR by saying it’s “sarcasm and wit.” And another commented, “That’s witty and charming, not disgusting. On a serious note, I wonder how the comments on this post would’ve been if someone like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer, or Ranbir made these statements.”

Regarding his career, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the Christmas blockbuster film Dunki, of Rajkumar Hirani. Prior to that, though, he will delight the audience with a cameo in Tiger 3, which is scheduled for release on Diwali.

Also read: Woah! Ravi Kishan reveals his shocking experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, read more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Koimoi

 

Atlee Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Gadar 2 Red Chillies Entertainment Bollywood Dunki Pathaan Deepika Padukone Nayanthara Lawrence Bishnoi Y+ Security Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi's lives get complicated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi ditches Armaan for money, marries his brother, Rohit
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
MUST-READ: From Kishwer Merchant to Anita Hassnandani, TV actresses who become mothers later in life! Check out the full list here!
MUMBAI: Many of our favorite actors have been lucky in love, lucky in parenthood, and lived a happy ever after life but...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan plans a surprise birthday party for Savi
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The Star Plus show will soon gear...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir to lose his life, Akshay responsible for his death?
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is one of the finest and literally ‘ageless’ actors of Bollywood. His style and persona are simply...
Recent Stories
Anil
Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil
Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”
Raj
Woah! Raj Kundra gets trolled for receiving a standing ovation after the screening of UT69, take a look at the video and comments
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra dazzles at her first Diwali celebrations after marriage
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up about the reason why she wore her wedding saree to the National Film Awards
Ira
Hindi Movies Updates! Ira Khan pre-wedding festivities starting, Dunki poster release, 'Kabir' coming back in Tiger 3, read to know more
Shah
Must read! Shah Rukh Khan clarifies the most asked question - 'Who answers #AskSRK fan questions?'