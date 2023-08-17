Audience perspective! “Are they going the Race 3-way” netizens react on the cast of Welcome 3

As we know the franchise Welcome is going to get a third movie which will have a completely new cast, and now have a look at the comments coming from the audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 19:49
movie_image: 
Welcome 3

MUMBAI: Welcome 3 has been the talk of the town and indeed it is one of the most loved franchises in Indian cinema. Welcome one and Welcome Back had got a lot of love from the fans and audience and now they are eagerly looking forward to the third part in the franchise.

As we all know there are many reports which are saying that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor won’t be part of Welcome 3 and on the other hand Suniel Shetty has joined the cast of the movie. Well, this has grabbed the attention of fans all over the internet, and here are some of the comments coming from the side of the audience.

Mukesh – “I believe Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are the souls of the movie and if they are not there in Welcome 3, it should not be made”

ALSO READ – Hotness alert! Here are the times Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks

Priyanka – “I really want to see Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in Welcome 3, they are the main characters of the franchise, apart from them the movie has nothing to sell”

Piti – “Are the makers of the movie Welcome going the Race 3 or Dhamaal 3, way? we can see the changes in the cast but everyone knows what happened with Race 3, it was rejected by the audience”

Akanksha – “I believe they are making a very big mistake by taking new people in the third part, people have already connected with the characters from the previous parts and they should keep the same”

Well, these are some of the comments coming from the side of fans and the audience about the cast of the movie Welcome 3. What are your views on these statements and what are your thoughts on the cast of Welcome 3? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ –Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

 

welcome Welcome 3 Akshay Kumar Nana Patekar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 19:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Woah! Baalveer ready to go into the Blackhole to save Kashvi
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: OMG! Neil on call, Yuvika kidnapped
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Major Drama! Radhika gets Alzheimer’s attack, Manoj arrested
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens
MUMBAI: Cricket is the favourite sport of Indians and we have seen many films based on it like Lagaan, Iqbal, 83, Dil...
Maitree: Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki to turn Maitree’s family against her?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka...
OMG! Did you know how Rajan Shahi came up with the title of his new show Baatein Kuch Anakhee Si? Read to Find out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus is currently...
Recent Stories
Ghoomer
Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghoomer
Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens
Karol Bagh
Exclusive! 12/24 Karol Bagh actress Smriti Kalra joins Karan Patel for the movie Daranchhu
Rajkumar Rao
Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha
Jawan
Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Simrat
Hotness alert! Here are the times Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar