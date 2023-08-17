Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

MUMBAI: Also read - Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film Jawan has generated significant buzz, with the makers having already released a Prevue, Posters, and two songs, anticipation is building among audiences as they eagerly await the release of the film’s trailer, which is set to be unveiled in the coming days. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release.

As per reports, the runtime of Jawan is approximately 167 minutes, or around 2 hours and 47 minutes. Typically, films directed by Atlee fall within the range of 2 hours and 40 minutes to 3 hours.

Jawan is expected to offer a well-rounded experience with a mix of action, emotion, drama, and comedy, showcasing Atlee’s thorough approach to storytelling. Overseas the film’s advance have opened up they have recieved a bumper responses so far.

Furthermore, the anticipation for the movie’s trailer release is building, promising to provide a glimpse into the exciting cinematic journey that lies ahead.

Jawan is all set for a colossal opening at the box office with estimated collections of around 60 crore in the Hindi version and 75 crore in India on its first day.

The film is ambitiously eyeing a worldwide total of 125 crore, indicating its global appeal and high expectations from fans and moviegoers alike. With Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and the film’s buzz, Jawan is poised to make a grand impact and set new records from its very first day of release.

Jawan is expected to be a high-octane entertainer with exciting multiple looks of SRK and stunning action sequences. The film marks an exciting first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, and is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.

Also read - Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry

The film also features Nayanthara as the female lead, Vijay sethupati playing main antagonist making it her. The star cast also includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra among others. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is also making his Bollywood debut with this project.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Box Office Worldwide



