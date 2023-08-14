Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry

MUMBAI: One of the highlights of Jawan is none other than Nayanthara. The Lady Superstar of the South film industry is all set for her Hindi film debut, and everyone is looking forward to watching her in Jawan.

In the prevue, we had got a glimpse of the actress, and now, today, the makers have released a romantic track Chaleya featuring SRK and Nayanthara. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao; Farah Khan has done the choreography of the track and it has been shot beautifully.

It’s a romantic track so of course Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry has to be the highlight of the song. Netizens are also loving their chemistry.

A netizen tweeted, “Loved it!! The song and the visuals, everything is so aesthetically artistic and cool. SRK and Nayanthara look so good together in this.” Another Twitter user wrote, “#Chaleya Is Pure Melody Simple Song & Poetic Lyrics Great Combination Cinematography Superb & The Best Part : Their Chemistry #ShahRukhKhan & #Nayanthara I Hope This Song Connect With The South Audience.”

One more netizen tweeted, “SRK in a chill breezy song after long!! And that too with Nayanthara! Atlee na take my money already!!”

What do you have to say about Chaleya? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. The movie is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

