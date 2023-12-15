Audience perspective! Did Parineeti Chopra miss the golden opportunity to be a part of the all time blockbuster Animal?

MUMBAI: With getting great response from the fans and audience and all time blockbuster in the making, movie Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was released, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

We can see every actor from the movie is getting a lot of praise and the fans all over are not keeping calm but are sharing the posts related to every actor and praising them. Character of Geetanjali which was played by the actress Rashmika Mandanna indeed was very impressive, but as we know this character was initially offered to the actress Parineeti Chopra.

No doubt what Rashmika Mandanna did in the movie was quite impressive, but do you think if Parineeti Chopra would have done the character, would have been better or not, on the other hand as we all know actress Parineeti Chopra is struggling to deliver a hit at the box office. Her last few movies other than Golmaal Again have not been doing well at the box office.

Well there is a report saying that the actress Parineeti Chopra was having some date issues because of which she had to walk out from the movie Animal. Well, whatever may be the reason, it was a golden opportunity for the actress Parineeti Chopra to be in the part of the movie and it was a big miss by the actress.

What are your views on the access Parineeti Chopra and you think if she was there in the movie as Geetanjali she would have done better, do let us know in the comments section below.

