Congratulations! Have a look at the wedding pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda

Finally after a long wait the couple has dropped official wedding pictures and they are looking Supremely beautiful and complimenting each other
Congratulations

MUMBAI:  It was Parineeti Chopra's wedding and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress and her love Raghav Chadda. Since the buzz till the wedding day, the fans were looking forward to every detail of the wedding.

It was 24th September when the couple got married and we have seen a post wedding picture that got viral, and now the wedding pictures are dropped by the actress and we really can't take our off the clicks.

Indeed elegance is the word that defines these pictures of our lovely couple, they both are complimenting each other and looking beautiful as ever. These clicks indeed defines love and happiness and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the couple.

It is difficult to take our eyes off these pictures, what are your views on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

