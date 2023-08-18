Audience Perspective! It’s good to see Sunny Deol accepting his age

While actors prefer to romance young actresses, it looks like Sunny Deol has accepted his age as he said he would like to work with Alia Bhatt but as father-daughter.
MUMBAI: A few years ago, in movies like I Love New Year and Singh Saab the Great, Sunny Deol romanced actresses who were quite younger to him. The age gap between Sunny and Kangana Ranaut was 29 years, and Urvashi Rautela was 36 years younger to him.

However, it looks like the actor has now accepted his age, and he is ready to play the father’s role. In Gadar 2 also Sunny played the role of a father to a grown up boy. Now, recently during an interview, he stated that he would like to work with Alia Bhatt, and quickly added that not as a hero-heroine, but maybe something like a father-daughter.

Well, many of Sunny’s contemporaries who are in their late 50s and reaching 60s soon are still romancing younger actresses; it is good to see that the Gadar 2 actor has accepted his age.

We spoke to a few people about it and they are very happy with this gesture of Sunny.

Prapti: Yes, it is so nice to see an actor accepting his age. Sunny is 65 and he knows he won’t look good opposite Alia, so he is ready to play her father.

Harsh: Thank god, at least there’s one actor who has now accepted his age. Others should also realise they are old now.

Maitheli: I think actors from the 80s and 90s should understand that now playing a father’s role will suit them instead of dancing with young girls. Hope Sunny paaji inspires them.

Ajay: It will be great to watch Sunny Deol and Alia Bhatt in a movie, and yes, it’s nice to see Sunny knowing he can’t romance Alia now.

Neola: Sunny Deol always stands out when it comes to the actors from the 80s and 90s. Even in a father’s role, he will nail it.

Would you like to watch Sunny and Alia in a film together? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

