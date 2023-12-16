Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day

MUMBAI: The annual Dhirubhai Ambani International School ceremony took place in Mumbai on December 15, and several Bollywood celebrities whose children enrolled went there. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan were among the Bachchan family members present to support Aaradhya. Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, were also seen supporting the youngster. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present to support her son Taimur Ali Khan, who was performing at the occasion.

Social media users are sharing videos of Aaradhya Bachchan that show her looking stunning in black. Overwhelmed with self-assurance, she speaks in English during the musical performance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's pleased mother, is seen smiling as she records her daughter's amazing performance. Agastya Nanda and Vrinda Rai are seated next to Aishwarya, looking equally happy and engaged in the captivating performance.

Aaradhya displays her singing prowess in a different video, doing a flawless performance of Dove Cameron and Kristin Chenoweth's song Evil Like Me. Her performance is held to the highest standard, inspiring fans' amazement and respect.

While this was going on, Taimur Ali Khan dazzled everyone with his dance skills in a colorful, half-pink, half-fluorescent traditional attire while he and his gang grooved to hits from Bollywood. Yash Johar, the son of Karan Johar, also performed with him. As they recorded their talented children's mesmerizing performance, Kareena Kapoor and KJo exuded pride and captured every moment with admiration in their eyes.

Aaradhya and Taimur's endearing performances went over well and connected with a delighted online audience. Supporters expressed their awe for both the wonderful parents and the young children.

The youngest of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, AbRam, was one of the other famous youngsters that won everyone over with his performance. His comedy was full of confidence, and he perfectly mimicked his father's famous arms-open pose. SRK smiled brightly during the entire performance, beaming with pride. In conclusion, the annual day celebration was a huge success, providing all parents with an abundance of joy and priceless memories.

Credit- Pinkvilla