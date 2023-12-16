Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan were among the Bachchan family members present to support Aaradhya. Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, were also seen supporting the youngster. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present to support her son Taimur Ali Khan, who was performing at the occasion.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 12:08
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Rai

MUMBAI: The annual Dhirubhai Ambani International School ceremony took place in Mumbai on December 15, and several Bollywood celebrities whose children enrolled went there. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan were among the Bachchan family members present to support Aaradhya. Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, were also seen supporting the youngster. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present to support her son Taimur Ali Khan, who was performing at the occasion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(Also read: Wow! Netizens react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting aged like a fine wine; her transition from 1994 to 2023 is unbelievably gorgeous to Dreamlike prettiness)

Social media users are sharing videos of Aaradhya Bachchan that show her looking stunning in black. Overwhelmed with self-assurance, she speaks in English during the musical performance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's pleased mother, is seen smiling as she records her daughter's amazing performance. Agastya Nanda and Vrinda Rai are seated next to Aishwarya, looking equally happy and engaged in the captivating performance.

Aaradhya displays her singing prowess in a different video, doing a flawless performance of Dove Cameron and Kristin Chenoweth's song Evil Like Me. Her performance is held to the highest standard, inspiring fans' amazement and respect.

While this was going on, Taimur Ali Khan dazzled everyone with his dance skills in a colorful, half-pink, half-fluorescent traditional attire while he and his gang grooved to hits from Bollywood. Yash Johar, the son of Karan Johar, also performed with him. As they recorded their talented children's mesmerizing performance, Kareena Kapoor and KJo exuded pride and captured every moment with admiration in their eyes.

Aaradhya and Taimur's endearing performances went over well and connected with a delighted online audience. Supporters expressed their awe for both the wonderful parents and the young children.

The youngest of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, AbRam, was one of the other famous youngsters that won everyone over with his performance. His comedy was full of confidence, and he perfectly mimicked his father's famous arms-open pose. SRK smiled brightly during the entire performance, beaming with pride. In conclusion, the annual day celebration was a huge success, providing all parents with an abundance of joy and priceless memories.

(Also read: Surprising! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals being the first one to apologize after a fight with Abhishek Bachchan)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan AbRam Taimur Ali Khan Karan Johar Kareena Kapoor Khan Yash Johar Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Navya Agastya Movie News Bollywood TV News Bollywood actresses Bachchan Bahu Aradhya Bachchan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Actors should take up every character with age no bar as a challenge and I think it is a part of progress: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sanyogeeta Bhave
MUMBAI: Sanyogeeta Bhave is a part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus which stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Amba challenges Suman to get Dhaval remarried in 10 days
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
MUMBAI: Well known singer Anup Ghosal who was known for his song ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi’ from the 1983 Urmila...
Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day
MUMBAI: The annual Dhirubhai Ambani International School ceremony took place in Mumbai on December 15, and several...
Whoa! Sunil Grover’s humorous comment on Kapil Sharma shared PICs with The Kapil Sharma Show team captivated fans reaction
MUMBAI: After getting into a public argument, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently announced they would be working...
Must Read! Actor Rhea Chakraborty challenges the CBI lookout circular in the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against actor Rhea Chakraborty in...
Recent Stories
Anup Ghosal
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anup Ghosal
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Actor Rhea Chakraborty challenges the CBI lookout circular in the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Sunny Singh
Interesting! Sunny Singh’s latest movie Risky Romeo shoot wrapped up, check out the deets inside
Prakash Raj
Must read! Actor Prakash Raj got a clean chit in ₹100-Crore Ponzi scam case of Tamil Nadu-based jeweller
Prithviraj
Must Read! Prithviraj Sukumaran Spills on Salaar: A Game of Thrones Scale Drama!
Aishwarya
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Seen Together, Dismissing Divorce Talk