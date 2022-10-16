Awesome! Check out These Kickass Celebrities who are known to give Befitting Replies to Trolls

MUMBAI : Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Times when Abhishek Bachchan gave befitting reply to his divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Part of being a celebrity is getting accustomed to being scrutinized by the public eye constantly and also being on the receiving end of Hatred and negativity on social media. However, where some celebrities ignore these trolls, some decide to give it back.

These biggies are amongst the one who have at times taken it upon themselves to give some befitting replies to trolls. Check out:

1. Abhishek Bachchan: Being legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s son hasn’t been easy due to the constant comparison with his father and he is often trolled for being jobless or on his acting skills and questioned for getting work at all. The actor has always been subtle, but impactful when it came to giving it back with his replies to these trolls. It is admirable, the class the actor maintains.

2. Taapsee Pannu: The actress gets trolled for her dressing, her views, being vocal and there have been multiple incidents where the actress gave it back to these trolls with her wit and sharp replies. One such incident was during covid when she shut down a Twitter troll and asked to let her do what she is doing and let the Country get back to breathing.

3. Swara Bhaskar: Swara is often trolled for her political views and being vocal about the same. She was facing hate when tested positive for Covid-19 and people commented about her demise and she hit back by saying that if that did happen, they would lose their jobs.

4. Uorfi Jawed: The actress is often making headlines due to her clothing choices where trolls constantly pester her on her outfits and once when someone trolled her asking if they could donate her some clothes, she gave a befitting reply saying that she would love that and would like to return their nose since she found it in her business.

Now, these are just a few names of celebrities who gave it back when they were being mocked and trolled for being themselves. Some other names include actress Divayanka Tripathi Dahiya, Saba Azad among others who gave it back to these social media trollers.

Credits: Bollywood Life