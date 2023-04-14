Awesome! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off on another vacation, netizens say “

More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 16:25
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora

  MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read- Superb! Malaika Arora impresses her fans by her walking style, see netizens’ reactions

While Malaika and Arjun’s fans are eager to know when the duo will tie the knot, they have jetted off for a romantic vacation. Netizens have not left any opportunity to comment and troll them. One wrote, “Age is just a number”, another one wrote, “Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say” Another one wrote, “Mai bs ye sochta hu sb theek hai arjun ke paas paisa kaha se aata ahi?? Mujhe iski last film konsi hit thinnhi ptaa”

Malaika and Arjun were seen together at the Mumbai airport, where they took off for a romantic trip. While Malaika wore leather pants and a white top, Arjun wore a denim jacket with black pants. Netizens took this opportunity to troll the couple. One wrote, “Itni garmi me jacket koun pehenta hai bhai.” Another one wrote, “Ooo she’s looking younger day by day” one user wrote, “Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say” 

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets manipulated by Maya; Maya's secret man revealed

Although Arjun is 12 years younger to Malaika, she thinks he is “insanely wise for his age”. She also thinks he is extremely caring and has a strong soul, and she admired these qualities in him. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Spotboye


    
 

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Dabangg An Action Hero Dil Se Moving In With Malaika Amrita Arora Kareena Kapoor Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bhagylakshmi: MAJOR TWIST! Lakshmi gets kidnapped by terrorists?
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Pakhi’s BIG warning shocks Virat to the core
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed one of the most loved couples we have in the Bollywood industry, over...
OMG! Hardik Pandya’s 2-year-old did this Unbelievable thing at the airport! Watch the hilarious video here!
MUMBAI :Paparazzi culture in India has boomed so much, that they have become our go-to sources to catch up with our...
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she had blocked Salman Khan’s number when he was calling her to offer her Bollywood debut film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Dhamaka! Virat faces Pakhi’s wrath
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt
Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt
Wow! Did Husband Ranbir Kapoor gave this special to wife Alia Bhatt on their anniversary
Shehnaaz Gill
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she had blocked Salman Khan’s number when he was calling her to offer her Bollywood debut film Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan
Shilpa Shetty
Interesting! Here’s when Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was last seen without a mask
Sonam Kapoor
Really!Sonam Kapoor once talked about her advantage of being good-looking, netizens says “when did she become eligible to judge acting?”
Pooja Hegde
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan once asked Katrina Kaif to ‘change’ her short dress, as he expects his actresses to be dressed modestly on sets