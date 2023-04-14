Awesome! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off on another vacation, netizens say “

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

While Malaika and Arjun’s fans are eager to know when the duo will tie the knot, they have jetted off for a romantic vacation. Netizens have not left any opportunity to comment and troll them. One wrote, “Age is just a number”, another one wrote, “Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say” Another one wrote, “Mai bs ye sochta hu sb theek hai arjun ke paas paisa kaha se aata ahi?? Mujhe iski last film konsi hit thinnhi ptaa”

Malaika and Arjun were seen together at the Mumbai airport, where they took off for a romantic trip. While Malaika wore leather pants and a white top, Arjun wore a denim jacket with black pants. Netizens took this opportunity to troll the couple. One wrote, “Itni garmi me jacket koun pehenta hai bhai.” Another one wrote, “Ooo she’s looking younger day by day” one user wrote, “Ab to inhe shadi kr hi Leni chahiye..wt say”

Although Arjun is 12 years younger to Malaika, she thinks he is “insanely wise for his age”. She also thinks he is extremely caring and has a strong soul, and she admired these qualities in him.

Credit-Spotboye





