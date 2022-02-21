Awesome! Meet Shakuntala from ‘Shaakuntalam’ helmed by Gunashekhar, fans’ reactions is unmissable

MUMBAI: Finally, the look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shaakuntalam is out. The actress looks totally ethereal. Seated in the middle of a jungle with wild animals around her, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the perfect mythical beauty.

Sharing the look on social media, she wrote, "Presenting...Nature’s beloved....the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam" The movie is directed by Gunasekhar. As we know, in Indian mythology, Shakuntala is the wife of King Dushyant and mother of Emperor Bharata. In the legend, King Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out for a hunting trip in the jungle. They get married as per the Gandharva system.

Fans are bowled over with how beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking in the poster. They feel she is the perfect example of the demure and out-worldly beauty of Shakuntala that we read in the fables. Take a look at the fan reactions...

One user wrote, “Take My Heart Sam Papa...”, While another wrote, “Goddess More perfect than a painting ”. A third user wrote, You are so gorgeous, SaM ”, and the fourth user wrote, “Can't take my eyes off you @Samanthaprabhu2 You're So gorgeous ”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news since October last year after her split with Naga Chaitanya. The actress will be seen in a new project with Varun Dhawan, which is the Hindi remake of Citadel.

