Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan

MUMBAI: The popular Tamil actress Nayanthara also referred to as "Lady Superstar," has been named by a popular magazine as one of the "Most Powerful Women in Business." Sangita Reddy, joint MD of Apollo Hospitals, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Zoya Akhtar, a Bollywood filmmaker, are the other three women icons mentioned with the actress. In addition to thanking her husband Vignesh Shivan for fulfilling her goal, Nayanthara shared the news on Instagram.

(Also read: Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan)

She stated, “Grateful. Thank u my dear husband @wikkiofficial for teaching me to DREAM BIGGER. Thank u @business_today For this honour!!”

In addition to her acting career, Nayanthara is a producer. Under her production company Rowdy Pictures, she has made movies such as Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Connect. She also launched the 9Skin beauty brand. Nayanthara has also ventured into The Lip Balm Company. She also established Femi, a company that makes sanitary pads.

Nayanthara discussed in an interview, how she cares more about things other than positively impacting many people. “Yes, we do make money off the businesses, but it has to be making a positive difference to the people,” quoted saying by the popular news portal.

Regarding Vignesh Shivan's involvement in her business projects, she mentioned that he does business opportunity analysis. The actress added that since they are picky about quality, nothing goes their brand without their approval.

Nayanthara's most recent acting role was in Annapoorni, which had a mediocre opening response. Her two upcoming projects are Mannangatti Since 1960 and She Test.

Credit- The Indian Express