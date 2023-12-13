Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan

In addition to her acting career, Nayanthara is a producer. Under her production company Rowdy Pictures, she has made movies such as Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Connect. She also launched the 9Skin beauty brand.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 12:20
movie_image: 
Nayanthara

MUMBAI: The popular Tamil actress Nayanthara also referred to as "Lady Superstar," has been named by a popular magazine as one of the "Most Powerful Women in Business." Sangita Reddy, joint MD of Apollo Hospitals, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Zoya Akhtar, a Bollywood filmmaker, are the other three women icons mentioned with the actress. In addition to thanking her husband Vignesh Shivan for fulfilling her goal, Nayanthara shared the news on Instagram.

(Also read: Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan)

She stated, “Grateful. Thank u my dear husband @wikkiofficial for teaching me to DREAM BIGGER. Thank u @business_today For this honour!!”

In addition to her acting career, Nayanthara is a producer. Under her production company Rowdy Pictures, she has made movies such as Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Connect. She also launched the 9Skin beauty brand. Nayanthara has also ventured into The Lip Balm Company. She also established Femi, a company that makes sanitary pads.

Nayanthara discussed in an interview, how she cares more about things other than positively impacting many people. “Yes, we do make money off the businesses, but it has to be making a positive difference to the people,” quoted saying by the popular news portal.

Regarding Vignesh Shivan's involvement in her business projects, she mentioned that he does business opportunity analysis. The actress added that since they are picky about quality, nothing goes their brand without their approval.

Nayanthara's most recent acting role was in Annapoorni, which had a mediocre opening response. Her two upcoming projects are Mannangatti Since 1960 and She Test.

(Also read: Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- The Indian Express

Nayanthara Annapoorni Mannangatti Since 1960 She Test Netrikann Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal connect Femi 9Skin beauty brand NAYANTHARA FANS Vignesh Shivan NAYANTHARA MOVIES JAWAN Atlee NAYANTHARA NET WORTH Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 12:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teaser Out! Check out the this steaming hot teaser of Fuh Se Fantasy season 3, deets inside
MUMBAI: Fuh Se Fantasy is a series that unfolds in an anthology format, each episode presenting a separate story that...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Kunal has a plan behind marrying Vandana and it is not Tara
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romantic! Armaan assures Abhira to always be there for her
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan
MUMBAI: The popular Tamil actress Nayanthara also referred to as "Lady Superstar," has been named by a popular magazine...
RIP! Singham actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78
MUMBAI: Recently we heard the devastating news of Junior Mehmood passing away from Stomach cancer. And now another...
Must Read! Here is what we can expect from Chamak season 2
MUMBAI:The recently released series titled Chamak which is streaming on platform Sony LIV is getting some amazing...
Recent Stories
Nayanthara
Awesome! Nayanthara gets acknowledged as one of the 'Most Powerful Women in Business'; Express gratitude to her Husband Vignesh Shivan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ravindra Berde
RIP! Singham actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78
Salaar
Wow! Salaar post credit scene added; can we expect a KGF connection now?
Rohit Bal
Heartfelt! Designer Rohit Bal grateful for the support and well wishes, Shares health updates post being on a ventilator; Says ‘I assure you, the show must go on…’
Anisha Victor
Hawwt! Actress Anisha Victor is making our jaws drop with these hot pictures
Ranbir Kapoor
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor to commence shoot for highly anticipated film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in summer 2024? Here’s details!
Bobby
Did You Know! Bobby Deol Draws Personal Emotions to Ace Emotional Scene in Animal; Imagines Losing Brother Sunny Deol