Awesome- New mom Sonam Kapoor to make her Bollywood comeback within a year

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan and fans have been missing the gorgeous beauty. The actress who married her long time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018, has welcomed motherhood this year. Her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja was born on 20th August.

Also Read- Brilliant! Sonam Kapoor pulls off THIS basic routine to dismiss pregnancy speculations

Sonam is a hands-on mom and wants to devote all her time looking after her sonny boy. She has not yet taken up any new acting projects but according to a source, she has definitely missed the arch lights.

They say once an actress always an actress, thus a comeback for the Raanjhanaa actress was inevitable and much anticipated by her fans.

So here is some good news for Sonam’s ardent fans. Her filmmaker sister Rhea Kapoor has a solid script for the actress and the latter will begin work after 6 months, post losing her baby weight and getting into good post delivery shape.

Also Read- Revealed! Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband reveal the name of their baby boy

Sonam and Rhea have collaborated earlier in the latter’s films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding, which she produced.

Sonam was last seen in the chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and was awarded as the best member for her quirky sense of humor.

How excited are you for Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood Comeback?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- bollywoodlife