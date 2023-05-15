Awesome! Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirms Don 3; here’s all you need to know

MUMBAI:   Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have given us many successful films in the past. However fans have been eagerly waiting for the third installment of Don. And the duo have always been saying for years that the film is in progress. Fans now will be happy to hear the latest update on it.

Ritesh has now confirmed that Farhan is in the process of completing the script of Don 3. The last installment came out in 2011, which showed Hrithik Roshan’s entry. Fans have been since then trying to guess the plot line of Don 3. 

Now talking to a news portal, Ritesh said, “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don’.”

A year ago Ritesh had teased fans and posted on his social media, “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…”

Let's wait and watch who the star cast for Don 3 will be.

Are you excited for Don 3?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Koimoi 


 

