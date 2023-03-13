Awesome! RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins ‘Best Original Song’ at the Oscars

Now there is some more exciting and amazing news for fans. The song has now won Best Original Song at the Oscars.
movie_image: 
Naatu Naatu

MUMBAI: The Pan India Film RRR has left no chance to make our country proud. The magnum opus that was released last year in March recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song(Naatu Naatu). Now there is some more exciting and amazing news for fans. The song has now won Best Original Song at the Oscars. 

Also Read- RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who looked stunning in a black gown introduced the song of RRR at the award function that had the who’s who of Hollywood biggies. The awards took place today at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

RRR director SS Rajamouli along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present for the award function and Keeravani sang the song.

It is indeed a proud moment for India and the Indian film industry.

We wish team RRR a heartiest congratulation!

Also Read- RRR review! Great visuals, strong performances, and a few goosebump moments definitely makes this SS Rajamouli directorial a must-watch

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

RRR Jr. NTR Ram Charan SS Rajamouli Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn Keeravani Naatu Naatu Deepika Padukone Oscars Movie News TellyChakkar
