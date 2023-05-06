Awesome! Sunny Leone shares glimpses of her Maldives vacation, check it out

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.

Sunny has a huge fan following and fans simply love to see her posts and videos. Recently the Ragini MMS 2 actress went on a dreamy vacation with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids to Maldives. She posted an amazing glimpse of her vacation with her family and captioned the picture, “This is what @dirrty99 and I work so hard for! These smiles!! Nisha, Asher and Noah!”

Previously when she landed in Maldives she shared another glimpse and captioned, “So happy so be on a little vacation with family!! Just landed and ready to finally relax after a crazy 6 weeks non stop!”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently enjoying the praises that her film Kennedy is getting after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress walked the carpet at the film festival and looked stunning in all her outfits.

According to sources, the actress will be seen in a dance number in an OTT series titled Gangster.

