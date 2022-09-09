Awesome! Vidyut Jammwal’s Training sessions will definitely send some CHILLS down your spine; see for yourself the incredible path the actor follows

MUMBAI: Also read: Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me to do the role was to wake up at 5: 30 am and then do the vigorous workouts and follow a strict diet,” says Srishti Shrivastava while talking about the challeneges she faced while essaying the role of 'Sudha'

You can’t separate action from Vidyut Jammwal as he is the archetype of being an action-star and fitness enthusiast. He is well-known for performing some high-octane stunts in the films he is part of and he doesn’t need body doubles to perform his stunts for him.

He is particular about his fitness regime and keeps his fans updated on the same. He recently shared pictures of his training sessions and the netizens are going gaga over them. The pictures show him training in a slow-clad region and he was taking an intense Kalaripayattu training under the ice sheets of the Himalayas. He looked calm and serene in his post.

he shared the picture with a witty caption, stating, “My path is different. I CHILL harder than you PARTY”.

Some of his fans called him a legend while some went on to say he was Captain America, referring to Captain America’s legend of going into the ice of 70 years. The fans had many other great things to say about him and compared him to a monk and inspiration to the youth.

The actor is amongst the top martial artists in the world. He has been training for them since he was a mere three year old. He is an expert in Kalaripayattu, a martial art originating in Kerala and he is setting trends in the industry and has performed action shows in more than 25 countries. He was last seen in Khuda Haafiz 2 and is shooting for Sher Singh Rana, which will be released next year.

Credits: SpotboyE