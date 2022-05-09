Superstar Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Winner Mohammad Faiz speaks about his journey and reveals his upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. It’s a kid's reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show was judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The talented singers shocked the audience and the judges with their stunning performances.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The reality show was a very successful one and it topped the TRP charts.

Now the show finally comes to an end and Mohammad Faiz has emerged as the winner of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Faiz and asked him about his journey and how does he feel after winning the show.

How as your journey been on the show?

The journey has been so good. Have made such good friends who today are like my brother and sisters for life. I met some good and lovely judges and great mentors.

How does victory feel to you?

I don’t know what to say! The feeling is soemthing I cannot describe. I was in shock when they announced my name and I was holding the trophy and just smiling.

What is the best moment for you on the show?

The full show itself is a moment for me as when it’s now over, I feel like it got over too soon and wish it ran for more days.

What are your plans for your upcoming projects?

I will practice more for my signing, will concentrate on my studies and will also work on the future projects that I get.

Well, there is no doubt that Faiz was one of the most talented singers on the show and no wonder he emerged as the winner of the show.

