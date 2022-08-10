Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination

MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli amazed the audience with his last magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas. The film had a larger than life depiction and was visually a stunner to say the least. The film crossed all box office records to not only be one of the most exquisite films to come out of the Indian Film industry but also the most expensive. The director’s fans have since then had high expectations from him and his forthcoming films.

The filmmaker then gave us RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in a special cameo. The film that released in March this year, didn’t let the fans down and exceeded their expectations being a visual and cinematic masterpiece.

Being proud of their creation, the makers of RRR have now seeked for international recognition by applying to the Academy of Oscars for a nomination in the general category.

The film’s official twitter handle announced the same and read, “We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here is to continue to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide.”

The film is a matter of pride for every Indian. The film shows finesse as well as thinking out of the box when it comes to cinematic experience. RRR, which is a fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries namely; Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr. NTR, is based on the pre-independence era and has crossed over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide.

RRR will be competing at the Oscars in categories like best director- SS Rajamouli, best motion picture- DVV Danaiah, and best actor- Jr NTR and Ram Charan, among many others.

