Aww…Alia Bhatt acknowledges being ‘very happy’ and ‘deeply in love’ with Ranbir Kapoor!

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples.

Over the last few months, news related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has garnered major attention. They have not confirmed anything on the marital front. The Kapoors were expecting the speedy construction of their family home so that Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in it.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Alia acknowledged that she is in a relationship, where she is ‘very happy’ and ‘deeply in love’ with Ranbir.

The actress revealed that, at the moment, she is a very ‘dil wala’ person and ‘a little bit of romantic’ in that sense – ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. She concluded saying that, since she’s deeply in love, eventually she has reached a comfortable state.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress also shared that there's nothing to hide in their relationship. Elaborating further, she says, ‘there is a time in your life, when you feel one shouldn’t speak about it — you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life’.

