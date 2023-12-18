Aww! Anushka Sharma avoids carrying daughter Vamika amidst rumors of second pregnancy, the little one seems grown up

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the sports world. The duo have been in the news once more as a result of the rumors about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, but the couple are yet to officially announce the same.

Anushka and Virat’s first child Vamika seems to have grown up and amidst the couple’s second pregnancy, the NH 10 actress has not carried her in her arms as the duo were spotted recently. Vamika is seen with her Nani while Anushka walked behind in an oversized jacket possibly trying to hide her baby bump.

Virat and Anushka enjoyed a fun vacation with their daughter Vamika in London. Check out some glimpses by fans here;

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

