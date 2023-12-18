Aww! Anushka Sharma avoids carrying daughter Vamika amidst rumors of second pregnancy, the little one seems grown up

The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, but the couple are yet to officially announce the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 18:43
movie_image: 
Anushka

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the sports world. The duo have been in the news once more as a result of the rumors about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, but the couple are yet to officially announce the same.

Also Read-Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire

Anushka and Virat’s first child Vamika seems to have grown up and amidst the couple’s second pregnancy, the NH 10 actress has not carried her in her arms as the duo were spotted recently. Vamika is seen with her Nani while Anushka walked behind in an oversized jacket possibly trying to hide her baby bump.

Virat and Anushka enjoyed a fun vacation with their daughter Vamika in London. Check out some glimpses by fans here;

Also Read- Revealed! Anushka Sharma opened up about her marriage to Virat Kohli even before she turned 30

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodShaadis


 

Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma Dil Dhadakne Do Band Baaja Baraat Gully Boy Pari Movie News Deepika Padukone Virat Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 18:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Did you know Shakti Arora and THIS co-star were a part of the same show before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is ruling several hearts with his rock solid performance as Ishaan Bhosale in Star Plus' popular...
Stunning! Check out These Gorgeous SAREES Sported by These Telly beauties
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
FASHION FACE-OFF! Aishwarya Sharma or Sumbul Touqeer Khan who aced The Fairytale inspired outfits better? Check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
OMG! Is Censor Board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar's job at risk over Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal? Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : Smita Vats Sharma has taken over as CEO of the Censor Board of Film Certification. Ravinder Bhakar was...
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan not seen at Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aardhaya’s school stage performance; netizens react
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Wow! Salman Khan all set to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; Will commence shoot in January!
MUMBAI : Sunny Deol brought the largest blockbuster of the Hindi film industry in August 2023 with Gadar 2, which...
Recent Stories
Animal
OMG! Is Censor Board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar's job at risk over Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal? Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal
OMG! Is Censor Board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar's job at risk over Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal? Read on to know more!
Aishwarya rai Bachchan
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan not seen at Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aardhaya’s school stage performance; netizens react
Salman Khan
Wow! Salman Khan all set to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; Will commence shoot in January!
Charu Shankar
Exclusive! Charu Shankar joins the cast of Nitya Mehra’s next
Siddhant
Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts
Fatima
Exclusive! Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for a movie titled Nyay - God of Sin