Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the sports world. The duo have been in the news once more as a result of the rumors about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, and this advertisement of her and her cricketer spouse provides evidence.

Anushka who has been avoiding the paparazzi for a long time amidst her pregnancy reports, has now finally been seen at the Ahmedabad airport as she was there to show her full support to her hubby who will be playing for the World Cup 2023. She was seen in a black suit and black sunglasses and looked stunning.She even posed for pictures with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik.

Anushka Sharma, who has been on maternity leave for 7 years and has only signed Chakda Xpress, her most anticipated film, might take a significant break from acting after one of her old interviews surfaced online following the announcement of her second pregnancy. In the interview, she is heard saying that she is fine with giving up acting for her family and children.

Fans of the actress are anxiously awaiting her return to the big screen, but it appears that she is putting her family first. Congratulations to the actress for managing her personal life so admirably. Many people are currently anticipating the power couple's impending official announcement of the birth of their second child.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis