Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire

Anushka who has been avoiding the paparazzi for a long time amidst her pregnancy reports, has now finally been seen at the Ahmedabad airport as she was there to show her full support to her hubby who will be playing for the World Cup 2023.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:40
movie_image: 
Anushka

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple not just in the entertainment industry but also in the sports world. The duo have been in the news once more as a result of the rumors about their second pregnancy. The power couple has recently featured in a commercial, and Anushka's baby bump has left fans giddy with joy. Many people assert Anushka is pregnant, and this advertisement of her and her cricketer spouse provides evidence.

Also Read-Breaking! Confirmed Anushka Sharma and Viral Kohli expecting their second baby, read more

Anushka who has been avoiding the paparazzi for a long time amidst her pregnancy reports, has now finally been seen at the Ahmedabad airport as she was there to show her full support to her hubby who will be playing for the World Cup 2023. She was seen in a black suit and black sunglasses and looked stunning.She even posed for pictures with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik. 

Anushka Sharma, who has been on maternity leave for 7 years and has only signed Chakda Xpress, her most anticipated film, might take a significant break from acting after one of her old interviews surfaced online following the announcement of her second pregnancy. In the interview, she is heard saying that she is fine with giving up acting for her family and children.

Also Read- Wow! Anushka Sharma's fans notice baby bump amidst second pregnancy rumours in a recent advertisement with Virat Kohli

Fans of the actress are anxiously awaiting her return to the big screen, but it appears that she is putting her family first. Congratulations to the actress for managing her personal life so admirably. Many people are currently anticipating the power couple's impending official announcement of the birth of their second child.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Anushka Sharma India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sports news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 12:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Deal Final! Agastya proven right, Imlie agrees to the deal
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Must Read!From Rakhi Sawant to Kamaal Rashid Khan, here are the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss so far
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game; Plans to watch India VS Pakistan World Cup match together
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya - has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television...
What! Fahmaan Khan once dated Shweta Tiwari? The DharamPatnii actor breaks silence, read on to know what he said
MUMBAI: Tv Actors have hectic work schedules and shoot for many hours in a day. Sometimes they only go home just to...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Danger! Angad cannot stop thinking about Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Anushka
Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ganapath
National Award Winner Kriti Sanon Stuns with Badass Bike Chases and Stunts in Her First Action Film 'Ganapath'
Vicky
Wow! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal gets candid about his film being sandwich between his wife and actress Katrina Kaif's next two projects; Says ‘It is a great spot to be in…’
Priyanka
Surprising! Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other amidst Sophie and Joe Jonas' divorce news
Vamsee
Incredible! Tiger Nageswara Rao: Director Vamsee reveals Ravi Teja's serious injury on set; Says ‘He came with 16 stitches’’
Vidhu
In Pics: Bollywood Celebs gather at Khamosh Special Screening to celebrate 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj submitted for Oscars