Aww! Arbaaz Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Sshura Khan; shares a romantic picture “You continue to amaze me”

MUMBAI : Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor has found love again with make-up artist Shura Khan, who he met on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, which will release next year.

The couple got married on 24th December in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. As Sshura celebrated her birthday recently, Arbaaz took this opportunity to show the world what she means to him. Sharing an adorable picture and captioned it, “Happiest birthday my love Shura Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “ Qubool Hai “ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

Check out his post here;

Sharing some glimpses of his wedding, Arbaaz wrote, "A happy family is but an earlier heaven"

Sharing some glimpses of his wedding, Arbaaz wrote, “A happy family is but an earlier heaven”

