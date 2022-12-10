AWW! Check out These Dreamy pictures from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Mehendi Ceremony

MUMBAI :Also read: Romantic! Fukrey actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha look adorable in THESE pics prior to their wedding, See pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are amongst the most adored B-Town couples and they recently got hitched after being together for a while. They had what seemed like a true fairy-tale wedding and the fans have tremendously enjoyed their lovers union into the most sacred of bonds.

The first week of October came in and it was blessed by the pictures of the gorgeous couple who was simply shining in love for each other. Many celebrities and B-Town biggies extended their greetings to the couple.

However, fans just can’t seem to get enough of their wedding pictures and they are happy to see how actress Richa Chadha blessed their feeds with some new pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She is seen posing solo and with hubby Ali and they looked beautiful in their styled attires.

The actress looked beautiful in the Deep Green lehenga outfit and it seemed to fit the occasion well. The couple held their pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi on October 4 and it seemed like a big-fat Punjabi wedding.

The reception after the wedding was held in Mumbai and was it a grand affair with filled with the stars from the entertainment industry! The couple was actually together reportedly from 2013 when they were promoting their film Fukrey.

