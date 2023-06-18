Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out

MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Disha Acharya. The couple is now officially married and it was a star studded event. From Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan, the guest list was envious. As per reports Karan’s aunts Esha Deol and sister Ahana Deol were invited for the wedding but the duo decided not to attend.

Esha, who was last seen in the OTT series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega has now finally sent out a sweet wish for the newlyweds Karan and Drisha on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness.”



Esha Deol is Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s eldest daughter, which means she is Sunny and Bobby Deol’s half sister. Bobby and Sunny are Dharmendra’s children with first wife Prakash Kaur. This makes Karan Esha’s nephew.

Sunny and Bobby Deol didn’t attend Esha Deol’s wedding in 2012 as the duo didn’t want to hurt their mom Prakah Kaur’s sentiments. Esha has always spoken highly of her cousins Sunny and Bobby. Abhay Deol was present at Esha’s wedding and performed some rituals.

Drisha got married on June 18th and the former shared some sweet glimpses from the wedding on his social media page and captioned it, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows [heart emoji] The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

