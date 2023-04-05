Aww! Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy announcement

MUMBAI :Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all when this morning she announced that she is expecting a child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.

Now, the gorgeous The Big Bull actress has posted some adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures “Life Lately”.



Check out her post here;

It is yet not clear who the father of the baby is but Ileana’s fans are over the moon with this good news. Previously there were rumors that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Abishek Bachchan in 2021, where she played a journalist. She hasn’t announced any new projects thereafter.

