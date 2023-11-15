Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani

Recently, Emraan was seen in a never in a never before seen avatar in the film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more. Recently, Emraan was seen in a never in a never before seen avatar in the film Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

Also Read- Must Read! Emraan Hashmi opens up about the worst part of playing the ruthless antagonist Aatish in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

In his personal life, Emraan is quite the opposite. He is married to Parveen Shahani who he met when he was a young boy and she was his highschool sweetheart. When Emraan was struggling to get a foothold in Bollywood, he was dating Parveen and wanted to take his relationship to the next level.

Emraan, who is Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew, decided to assist his uncle in his film Raaz. Seeing his keen interest in acting, Bhatt suggested he try his hand in acting and later offered him Footpath. Although the film did not do so well, it marked Emraan’s entry into the film industry.

It was the 2004 film Murder that gave him immense recognition. It is also the film that gave him the name of a serial kisser. This film gave him the professional stability he needed to marry his sweetheart Parveen.

Also Read- Must Read! Emraan Hashmi’s role is something to look forward to in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Emraan married Parveen in a traditional nikaan on 14th December 2006. It was an intimate affair where only close friends and family were in attendance including the Bhatts. However, there is not a single picture of the actor’s wedding available.

While on-screen, Emraan was the quintessential lover boy he said that in real life he is a lousy lover. He said in a previous interview, “I am a lousy lover off-screen. Believe me. I am not at all romantic. After I married Parveen, I have not given her expensive gifts nor have I taken her for candlelight dinners.”

While many would think that his on-screen kissing would create a lot of issues in his real life, his wife had a fun and cute way of tackling it. He once said that Parveen made him buy her a new bag for every on-screen kiss.

He said, “Always buy her bags, for every kiss, for every film. She has got a cupboard full of bags, there’s one cupboard dedicated to the bags.”

The couple welcomed their son Ayaan in 2010 and were the happiest parents ever. However their happiness came crashing down when at the age of 4 years old, Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer as malignant cells were found in his kidney.

The couple took their son to the USA for cancer treatment where Emraan too had to go back and forth in Canada to meet his son. After a couple of years of treatment, Ayaan was finally cancer free.

Although the couple are rarely seen in public and prefer to stay out of media glare, they are living a happy and peaceful family life.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- BollywoodShaadis

