Must Read! Emraan Hashmi’s role is something to look forward to in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

MUMBAI : Every actor is known for his signature style and actor Emraan Hashmi is someone who is known for this as well. The actor so far has been known for his sensual scenes especially kissing ones. But he is much more than that, and his role on Tiger 3 proves that.

Emraan’s role of Aatish in the action film has been the talk of the town. The film’s trailer too grabbed a lot of attention and Emraan’s look was spoken a lot about.

Emraan’s fans will be pleasantly surprised to see his new avatar and many have said that he will be someone to look out for in the film. He has done partly negative roles earlier as well like in Gangster, Murder and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

Fans cannot wait to see Emraan in a completely full fledged negative avatar. It will surely be something to look forward to.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead and will hit the big screens on 12th November 2023.

