Must Read! Emraan Hashmi’s role is something to look forward to in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

Emraan’s role of Aatish in the action film has been the talk of the town. The film’s trailer too grabbed a lot of attention and Emraan’s look was spoken a lot about.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 16:56
movie_image: 
emraan hashmi

MUMBAI : Every actor is known for his signature style and actor Emraan Hashmi is someone who is known for this as well. The actor so far has been known for his sensual scenes especially kissing ones. But he is much more than that, and his role on Tiger 3 proves that.

Also Read-Audience Perspective! Should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers?

Emraan’s  role of Aatish in the action film has been the talk of the town. The film’s trailer too grabbed a lot of attention and Emraan’s look was spoken a lot about.     

Emraan’s fans will be pleasantly surprised to see his new avatar and many have said that he will be someone to look out for in the film. He has done partly  negative roles earlier as well like in Gangster, Murder and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

Fans cannot wait to see Emraan in a completely full fledged negative avatar. It will surely be something to look forward to.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead and will hit the big screens on 12th November 2023.

Also Read-Must Read! Emraan Hashmi opens up about the worst part of playing the ruthless antagonist Aatish in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Scoopwhoop

Emraan Hashmi Tiger 3 Salman Khan Katrina Kaif SRK Pathaan JAWAN Hrithik Roshan war antagonist Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
MUMBAI : Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has not only been unstoppable at the box...
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television.Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi’s plan gets successful is keeping Anupama away from little Anu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are two very well known and successful actresses of television.Ankita has...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Singham Again has been the talk of the conversation, the movie that is coming from the cop...
Recent Stories
12th Fail
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
Latest Video
Related Stories
12th Fail
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
Kareena Kapoor
Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action
VICKY KAUSHAL
What! Here's why Vicky Kaushal had doubts playing Sam Manekshaw on-screen
Sushmita Sen
Trolled! "What he has done to her face, she is looking very weird, netizens trolls Sushmita Sen
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan
OMG! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan hug at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party? Read to Know more
Aankh Micholi
Box office! Aankh Micholi falls flat miserably, whereas 12th Fail continues with its Magic, Check out the collection