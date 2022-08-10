Audience Perspective! Should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers?

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi was known as the serial kisser of Bollywood. He starred in many erotic thrillers which had some really passionate kissing scenes. The actor is known for his movies like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar, Gangster, Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, and others.

But, then Emraan decided to move his ways towards films which are not in the erotica genre. While some did well, most of them, especially in the past few years, have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read: Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?

Today, the actor celebrates his 44th birthday, and we asked a few people if Emraan should go back to erotic thrillers, and here’s what they have to say...

Ayushi: Totally, he should go back. I used to love him in those movies and the songs in those movies were just so good.

Ajay: Yes, he should do more erotic thrillers. They had a good storyline, amazing music, and yes, some passionate kissing scenes as well.

Mehul: He should not totally go back to erotic films, he should balance it. Like we loved him in Murder and we also loved him in Selfiee.

Flora: Yes, Emraan should go back to erotic films. I miss seeing the hottie Emraan on the big screens.

Vicky: No, he shouldn’t! That was initially in his career, now he has evolved as an actor and should do more serious roles. I am waiting to watch him in Tiger 3.

Also Read: “Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee

What do you think, should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.