Audience Perspective! Should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers?

Emraan Hashmi is known for his erotic thrillers like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar, Gangster, Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, and others. But, for the past few years, he has kept himself away from erotic movies.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 16:25
movie_image: 
Emraan Hashmi

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi was known as the serial kisser of Bollywood. He starred in many erotic thrillers which had some really passionate kissing scenes. The actor is known for his movies like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar, Gangster, Raaz - The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, and others.

But, then Emraan decided to move his ways towards films which are not in the erotica genre. While some did well, most of them, especially in the past few years, have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read: Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?

Today, the actor celebrates his 44th birthday, and we asked a few people if Emraan should go back to erotic thrillers, and here’s what they have to say...

Ayushi: Totally, he should go back. I used to love him in those movies and the songs in those movies were just so good.

Ajay: Yes, he should do more erotic thrillers. They had a good storyline, amazing music, and yes, some passionate kissing scenes as well.

Mehul: He should not totally go back to erotic films, he should balance it. Like we loved him in Murder and we also loved him in Selfiee.

Flora: Yes, Emraan should go back to erotic films. I miss seeing the hottie Emraan on the big screens.

Vicky: No, he shouldn’t! That was initially in his career, now he has evolved as an actor and should do more serious roles. I am waiting to watch him in Tiger 3.

Also Read: “Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why is the focus only on Akshay Kumar?” wonder Netizens about the teaser of the third song from the movie Selfiee

What do you think, should Emraan Hashmi go back to doing erotic thrillers? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Emraan Hashmi murder Zeher Aashiq Banaya Aapne Aksar gangster Raaz The Mystery Continues Raaz 3 Selfiee Tiger 3 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Satya is the one who can save Sai’s medical license
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Really! Karan Kundrra reacts to fans’ asking him about his ‘Shaadi’ with Tejasswi Prakash, says “But abhi main kya kahu…”
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg...
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Dadi takes Rhea's side, asks Pallavi to do This!
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Savior! Kairav comes to Muskaan's rescue
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?
MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is one of the best films made on education system in India. The movie starred Aamir...
Recent Stories
Want to live up to expectations of the audience
Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Want to live up to expectations of the audience
Really! Is 3 Idiots sequel actually happening or it’s just a gimmick?
Bheed
Bheed movie review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is hard-hitting, but in bits and parts
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'
Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
'Gumraah' trailer has Aditya Roy Kapur in dual role
Farhan Akhtar
Alia 'can't wait' as Farhan looks for location in Rajasthan for 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Pradeep Sarkar
B'wood fraternity bereaved at the passing of 'full of life' Pradeep Sarkar