AWW! Natasa Stankovic shares a cute photo with son Agastya; the latter’s ponytail wins netizens' hearts; SEE PIC

MUMBAI: Having carved a niche for herself in showbiz, Natasa Stankovic has been garnering the attention of netizens for her delightful pictures and videos that she shares on her Instagram handle. While she also shares pictures from her fashion photoshoots, it is her delightful pictures with her baby boy Agastya that melts everyone’s heart.

Natasa Stankovic, who is known for her appearance in films such as Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others, took to her social media page and uploaded a super cute photo with her son. In the picture, the little one can be seen sitting on his mother’s lap. It seems they took out time from their beach outing to pose for the camera. The mother-son duo’s cheerful smile will bring a smile to your face. Netizens have gone gaga over the delightful picture. While one user wrote, “Agu growing so fast” another talked about the hairstyle of the actor’s son, “That pony of Agastya!”

The actress, who also won over the hearts of fans with her glamorous presence in the popular music video ‘DJ Waley Babu’, had earlier shared a video with her son wherein they were seen having a gala time while enjoying the seawater. And recently, the diva, who is a fashionista, shared a couple of pictures wherein she was seen oozing hotness and setting the internet on fire with her appearance in a hot cut-out-dress in black colour.

