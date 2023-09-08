Aww! New mom Ileana D’Cruz shares first picture with son Koi Phoenix Dolan, check it out here

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” Her baby boy has finally arrived and she revealed that his name is Koi Phoenix dolan.

She has now shared a new picture with her baby boy on Instagram and captioned it, “1 Week of being your Mama” The photo is a black and white one with baby Koi holding his mama Ileana’s hand.

Previously sharing the birth of her son on social media, the Barfi actress had written, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dola. Born on August 1, 2023." “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” Actress Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy.” Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi among many others shared heart emojis.

Ileana reportedly married Micheal Dolan on 13th May 2023, four weeks before she announced her pregnancy.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Badshah’s song Sab Gazab and later in the film The Big Bull co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Credit-HindustanTimes