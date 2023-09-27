Aww! Newly wed Parineeti Chopra recorded the song ‘O Piya’ for her wedding with Raghav Chadha

Apart from being an excellent actress, Pari is also a fabulous singer and she proved this during her wedding with Raghav recently. During the Varmala ritual, a song was heard playing in the background and it is in the voice of none other than the bride Parineeti.
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI:  Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Also Read-Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Apart from being an excellent actress, Pari is also a fabulous singer and she proved this during her wedding with Raghav recently. During the Varmala ritual, a song was heard playing in the background and it is in the voice of none other than the bride Parineeti. Titled ‘O Piya’, the song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur.

As per reports, the couple now has two receptions lined up. One in Delhi and one in Mumbai. Although the couple had a reception attended by a few close family and friends, Pari and Raghav want others close to them to attend. Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra and others attended Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding however her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas was missing and fans are upset about it. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar.

