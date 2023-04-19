Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Parineeti and Raghav who are very often seen at the Mumbai and Delhi airport, have both not confirmed anything, the Uunchai actress has now opened up about the topic.
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted together. So, people started speculating that they are a couple. Later, rumors started doing the rounds that they are engaged and the wedding might happen soon. While Parineeti and Raghav who are very often seen at the Mumbai and Delhi airport, have both not confirmed anything, the Uunchai actress has now opened up about the topic.

Speaking to a entertainment portal, Parineeti said, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't”

Reportedly, Pari and Raghav studied together at the School Of Economics in London. Their Roka ceremony is expected to happen soon and will be an intimate affair. 

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan. She next has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, and Capsule Gill co-starring Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

