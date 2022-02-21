AWW! Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s this sweet gesture is winning the Internet! Pictures Inside!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar exchanged wedding vows with long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19, with close friends, family, and several members from the industry in attendance, at Khandala.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for around four years. After keeping their relationship a secret for a while, they made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo of Farhan’s name on her neck on her birthday.

ALSO READ:Wow! Newlywed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted for the first time with family after their wedding

In the presence of their families and friends, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in Khandala. On their special day, Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, and others joined the duo.

The two lovebirds are now celebrating their man-wife union with the world but their sweet gesture of distributing sweets to the paparazzi is winning hearts on the internet. The couple looked stunning as they wore gold and blush tones, both wore ethnic looks and Shibani stunned in a Saree with heavy jewelry and simple makeup it looks like their interaction with the paparazzi was fun because Farhan and Shibani couldn't hold in their laughter when the paps addressed Shibani as ‘Bhabhi’. Take a look at the pictures here:

The wedding was a small affair with only close friends and family in attendance and from the pictures that are out in the world, their wedding was a dreamy affair with beautiful flowers and full of fun and laughter and dance.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-amidst-the-wedding-rituals-of-farhan-akhtar-and-shibani-dandekar-check

Credits: Bollywood life