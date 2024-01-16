Aww! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday at the beach in LA, check out pictures

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity Nick Jonas but is also mum to an adorable little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress and her singer-actor husband recently celebrated their daughter’s 2nd birthday with a beach celebration in LA.

Also Read-WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports

Nick and Priyanka were joined by their close friends like Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri, among others. A fan page captured some glimpses of the intimate celebrations. Nick and Priyanka are also seen walking hand in hand at the beach.

Check out the glimpses here;

Priyanka loves to share cutesy pictures of her adorable daughter Malti every now and then and fans gush over these images. As per reports, Priyanka has a secret account dedicated especially to her daughter Malti Marie. The account called ‘MaltiMarie’ was created in March 2022 and Nick and Priyanka both follow it.\

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel and in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read-WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly