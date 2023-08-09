Aww! Raghav Chadha spills the beans on meeting Parineeti Chopra for the very first time, “I thank God every single day…”

As the gorgeous couple heads to their wedding date, Raghav spoke about the first time he met Parineeti.
Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Now all eyes are on the lovely couple’s wedding that is soon going to take place.

As the gorgeous couple heads to their wedding date, Raghav spoke about the first time he met Parineeti. He told a news portal, “It was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life.” He added, “She is a big blessing and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving me Parineeti in my life.” When he was told about the nationwide celebrations as the two are going to tie the knot, he humorously added, “I’m happier than the entire country!”

Pari and Raghav’s wedding festivities will take place on 23rd and 24th September, and the wedding will take place in Udaipur. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-IndianExpress

