Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry today. He started his journey with Saawariya and with Animal, his journey is truly remarkable. The actor is personally in the best phase of his life as he tied the knot with his sweetheart Alia Bhatt last year and also welcomed his first child, a daughter who they named Raha.

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Ranbir, who has been receiving a lot of praise for his upcoming film Animal’s trailer, has now shared a sweet gesture toward his 1 year old daughter Raha. In a viral video, Ranbir Kapoor has shown a tattoo he has gotten of his daughter Raha on his collarbone.

Ranbir and Alia recently celebrated their daughter Raha’s first birthday.. Alia shared sweet glimpses of her baby girl and wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal

