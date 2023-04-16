Aww! Rani Mukerji reveals about her daughter Adira, says “if she sees me cry on screen, she will start crying”

The actress married Producer Aditya Chopra in April 2014 and her daughter Adira was born a year later in 2015.
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI:Rani Mukerji has always left the audiences spell-bound with her performances in her films. Be it Black, Hitchki or the recent Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, she has set a certain benchmark for other actresses to follow. The actress married Producer Aditya Chopra in April 2014 and her daughter Adira was born a year later in 2015. 

Rani Mukerji, in a recent interview with a news portal spoke about her 7 year old daughter that she is too small to realize that being an actress and mother are two different things. She said, “She was there on the shoot, but she's not seen the film. She's still very young and she can't alienate me as an actor and me as a mother. So, if she sees me cry on screen, she will start crying, so Adira has not seen the film.”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of a mother who fights tooth and nail to keep her kids safe and get their custody. The movie had a huge impact on many, especially mothers who know the pain of their kids being taken away. Rani was praised for her performance. 

Rani is yet to announce her next project and fans are eager to know what it will be!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye 

    


 

Rani Mukerji Adira Aditya Chopra Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
