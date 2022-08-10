Rani Mukerji was the first choice for these movies, but she rejected them

MUMBAI:Rani Mukerji is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. She has been a part of many successful movies and has proved her mettle as an actress. While Rani has done some wonderful movies in her career till now, there have been times when she rejected movies which went on to become a hit at the box office.

So, today, let’s look at the list of movies rejected by Rani Mukerji...

Lagaan

Aamir Khan wanted to cast Rani Mukerji as Gauri in Lagaan. But, she turned down the film and it went to Gracy Singh. The movie was India’s official entry to Oscars and it had also made it to the nomination.

Munna Bhai MBBS

It looks like Gracy Singh at a time had become the official replacement for movies rejected by Rani Mukerji. Reportedly, Rani was offered Munna Bhai MBBS, but after reading the script she decided not to be a part of the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Vidya Balan was simply excellent in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, but not many would know that Rani was the first choice for the movie. It would have surely been great to watch Rani dancing on Ami Je Tomar.

The Namesake

Rani has not yet starred in an international movie, but she got an opportunity many years ago. It is said that the actress was the first choice for The Namesake, but due to date issues, she couldn’t do the film and it went to Tabu.

Mary Kom

Rani Mukerji was the first choice for Mary Kom. The movie was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the filmmaker wanted Rani to play the role. But, she turned down the offer, and the movie went to Priyanka.



