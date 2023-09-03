Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakakr actor Anirban Bhattacharya Spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and also on you shooting experience with Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI:Over the time with his amazing acting contribution in Bangla industry actor Anirban Bhattacharya has been winning the hearts of the fand and now he is all set to be seen in  his Hindi debut movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

In an exclusive interaction with a Tellychakkar actor Anirban Bhattacharya spoke in detail on his upcoming movie and also on a particular scene where he had to slap Rani Mukerji

Anirban Bhattacharya on his movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Anirban Bhattacharya says that when he got the script he just love this character and the entire plot and the story is based on universal emotion which is of mother and children which will be definitely loved. He says tge trailer is already getting some amazing response from the fans and he is getting messages from different parts of the world also he has come across many people who were crying just by watching the trailer and they are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

Anirban Bhattacharya on his character in the movie

Anirban Bhattacharya says that he will be seen playing husband to Rani Mukerji who is Mr Chatterjee and the family is staying in Norway from over the time, what happens next definitely shakes this family and put some different sets of odds and challenges and as a parents how they are trying to fight this problem is something shown in the movie.

Anirban Bhattacharya on the slapping scene with Rani Mukerji for a scene

Anirban Bhattacharya says that he is an actor how will it work if he is getting scared, be it a slapping scene or any normal scene, as an actor has to do his job and make sure that it is done in the best possible way so that it is looking very much authentic and real on screen. He says yes as she is Rani Mukerji there was the sense of pressure but he has to do his part, but it was the beauty of the actress Rani Mukerji who made sure everything is fine and comfortable.

Movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is all set to hit a big screen on 17th March.

