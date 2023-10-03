Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji says, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other producers” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Rani Mukerji is known for her amazing performances in movies like Black, Hum Tum, Saathiya, No One Killed Jessica, Bunty Aur Babli, Mardaani franchise, Hichki, and more. While she has worked with many production houses, she is mainly known as the YRF heroine as from the past few years, she has been only working with the production house which is owned by her husband.

Rani will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which is produced by Nikhhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, and it is directed by Ashima Chibber. Today, an event was organised by the makers of the film in which Karan Johar interviewed Rani Mukerji and Nikhhil Advani.

Also Read: Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene

During the interaction, a lot of times it was emphasised how Rani is doing a film outside YRF and how she has always been ready to do movies with any production house which offers her a good script. Rani also said, “When my husband can work with other actresses why can’t I work with other producers.” Well, Karan was very impressed with the actress’ statement and even the audience clapped on her statement.



While talking about Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani revealed that it is a very special film for her and how she got inspired by her own mother to play the role. She also said that the movie’s purpose is bigger than the box office.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release on 17th March 2023. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all.

Also Read: Every woman wanted to be Sridevi: Rani Mukerji

Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.