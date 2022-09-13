Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’

MUMBAI: Aditya Chopra made his broadway debut through the direction of the musical 'Come Fall In Love' which is based on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. It is presently having its shows in San Diego and Rani made sure to be with her husband and watch his musical.

This time the characters are called Roger and Simran as Chopra has portrayed an American boy falling in love with an Indian girl. Austin Colby and Shoba Narayan are playing Roger and Simran respectively. While Rani was in San Diego to watch the musical, she also posed with Simran aka Shoba, and was all praise for her. Austin Colby has also put up a picture with Rani.

Shoba posted these pictures on her Instagram, thanking Rani for her kind words and for being a part of the audience that night.

Shoba had earlier played Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin before this. Vishal-Shekhar composed for this musical which has 18 original songs while Shruti Merchant is the choreographer.

Meanwhile, Rani who was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has wrapped up shooting for her next, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' which will release soon.

