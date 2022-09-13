Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’

Aditya Chopra’s broadway debut ‘Come Fall in Love’ have its characters named Roger and Simran. Rani was seen posing with the actors and appreciating their performance.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 14:57
movie_image: 
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’

MUMBAI: Aditya Chopra made his broadway debut through the direction of the musical 'Come Fall In Love' which is based on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. It is presently having its shows in San Diego and Rani made sure to be with her husband and watch his musical.

This time the characters are called Roger and Simran as Chopra has portrayed an American boy falling in love with an Indian girl. Austin Colby and Shoba Narayan are playing Roger and Simran respectively. While Rani was in San Diego to watch the musical, she also posed with Simran aka Shoba, and was all praise for her. Austin Colby has also put up a picture with Rani.

Also read - Wow! Meet the Rani Mukerji of television

Shoba posted these pictures on her Instagram, thanking Rani for her kind words and for being a part of the audience that night.

Shoba had earlier played Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin before this. Vishal-Shekhar composed for this musical which has 18 original songs while Shruti Merchant is the choreographer. 

Meanwhile, Rani who was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has wrapped up shooting for her next, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' which will release soon.

Also read - Audience verdict! Why Rani Mukerji is always the protagonist in YRF’s women centric movies

Credits – Times of India

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Rani Mukherjee Aditya Chopra Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge Come Fall In Love Roger Simran Raj Shoba Narayan Austin Colby TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 14:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat gives tribute to his father on ‘Family Special’
MUMBAI: In the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, the actor Paras Kalnawat can be seen dancing to the music...
Ajooni: Surprising! Ajooni agrees to conceive leaving Rajveer shocked
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Pandya Store: Major Twist! Krish to get married to Shweta, what will be Dhara's reaction?
MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi aka Dhara and Kinshuk Mahajan aka Gautam’s Star Plus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most...
Explosive Update! Actress Ayesha Jhulka makes her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s upcoming thriller, ‘Hush Hush’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of diligently gracing your feed from exciting updates from the...
Imlie: What! Post leap, Cheeni to develop hatred against Imlie?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show Imlie is gearing up for the leap and post that we will see the generation leap where Cheeni...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Bobby Khanna JOINS the star cast of Imlie 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Also read:  ...
Recent Stories
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’
Latest Video