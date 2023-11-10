Aww! Saira Banu shares her wedding video on the 57th anniversary, calling it a 'Cinderella story'

Saira Banu marked her 57th wedding anniversary with late legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing a rare video from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. The veteran actor also penned a heartfelt note expressing her enduring love for Dilip and shared how she had dreamt of marrying the superstar since a young age.
MUMBAI : Saira Banu marked her 57th wedding anniversary with late legendary actor Dilip Kumar by sharing a rare video from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. 

The veteran actor also penned a heartfelt note expressing her enduring love for Dilip and shared how she had dreamt of marrying the superstar since a young age.

In the video, alongside Dilip and Saira, other iconic actors like Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, and Dev Anand can be seen enjoying the wedding festivities.

Expressing her gratitude to all the well-wishers, Saira wrote, “Today, the 11th of October, is our wedding anniversary. I am writing specially to express my gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have thoughtfully always sent me remembrances of this magical day for both of us, Dilip Sahib and I…when time stood still for us with a million happy sparkling stars in the sky. I have resorted after ‘Two Years’ of his physical absence from all of us to write and tell all of you about his real-being, his anecdotes, his likes and dislikes, that I, as his wife of 57 years, would know. I want to express my happiness at the appreciation that all of you are extending to me in my efforts.”

Calling her marriage with Dilip Kumar a ‘Cinderella Story’, Saira Banu wrote, “People have often asked me…What was it like to be married to Dilip Kumar Sahib…the ‘SHAHENSHAH’ and I always told them, It felt ‘Like Sharing a Throne without having to slog for it!’ It’s a real Cinderella Story! It isn’t every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams. It would be too difficult to enlarge on this… my life with him. It would take pages and pages. In fact a book. If he had an immense personality, he was also a great human being, he had also being so versatile in his knowledge of the world and everything under the sun that you never feel cramped with him.”

“He has been a book you can never stop reading because you discover a new page to it every day. His interests, apart from films ran a wide range of subjects such as Urdu and Persian Poetry, Anthropology, International Affairs, Botany, Sports, etc…This is an aspect of him that has been so enthralling and this made him a vibrant, thrilling man.”

Saira ended her post by writing, “Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me, but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever. May Allah always keep him in his love and abiding grace. Aameen!”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot on October 11, 1966, when Saira was 22 and Dilip was 44. The couple did not have children, and they were married for 55 years until Dilip’s passing on July 7, 2021, in Mumbai, at the age of 98.

