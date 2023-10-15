Aww! Shahid Kapoor reveals his son Zain was left shocked after watching Jab We Met, read on to know why

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with Ishq Vishk and has never looked back since. He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. Apart from ruling the big screens, Shahid has also made his OTT debut with Farzi and later in Bloody Daddy. Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them.

Also Read-Exciting! Did Shahid Kapoor hint at Jab We Met 2 in the making?

Interestingly, Shahid’s kids saw his film Jab We Met and were left shocked. He revealed how his son Zain reacted, “So for the longest time, Mira would ask me, ‘What movie of yours should I show the kids?’ And I would be like, ‘Not a single one.’ Some are not good and the ones that are good are not meant for kids. So the first film they saw of mine and they actually went to the theatre was Jab We Met.”

He added, “Mira and my mom made this plan that finally there is this one film that we can show the kids. They went and watched Jab We Met in the theatre. My son came back and he looked at me and said, ‘Papa, that is how you look without a beard?”

Shahid revealed why he did th efilm despite Kareena having a stronger part. He said,. “When I heard the script, I completely loved it. I didn’t have the strongest part. I knew the female part was the strongest part in the film, still, I wanted to be a part of the film.”

Also Read-Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”

Shahid concluded, “I felt it was a very relevant, new age love story where people were speaking like how normal people in their 20s speak, and not how people in their 40s acting to be 20s in movies speak. Imtiaz came up with something which was very real and relatable. I thoroughly enjoyed it and wanted the film to be in my filmography.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndianExpress