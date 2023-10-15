Aww! Shahid Kapoor reveals his son Zain was left shocked after watching Jab We Met, read on to know why

Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them. Interestingly, Shahid’s kids saw his film Jab We Met and were left shocked. He revealed how his son Zain reacted
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 20:15
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with Ishq Vishk and has never looked back since. He has made a niche for himself with films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Haider, among others. Apart from ruling the big screens, Shahid has also made his OTT debut with Farzi and later in Bloody Daddy. Shahid has a massive fan following and loves to interact with them.

Also Read-Exciting! Did Shahid Kapoor hint at Jab We Met 2 in the making?

Interestingly, Shahid’s kids saw his film Jab We Met and were left shocked. He revealed how his son Zain reacted, “So for the longest time, Mira would ask me, ‘What movie of yours should I show the kids?’ And I would be like, ‘Not a single one.’ Some are not good and the ones that are good are not meant for kids. So the first film they saw of mine and they actually went to the theatre was Jab We Met.”

He added, “Mira and my mom made this plan that finally there is this one film that we can show the kids. They went and watched Jab We Met in the theatre. My son came back and he looked at me and said, ‘Papa, that is how you look without a beard?”

Shahid revealed why he did th efilm despite Kareena having a stronger part. He said,. “When I heard the script, I completely loved it. I didn’t have the strongest part. I knew the female part was the strongest part in the film, still, I wanted to be a part of the film.”

Also Read-Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor, we were not papped all the time”

Shahid concluded, “I felt it was a very relevant, new age love story where people were speaking like how normal people in their 20s speak, and not how people in their 40s acting to be 20s in movies speak. Imtiaz came up with something which was very real and relatable. I thoroughly enjoyed it and wanted the film to be in my filmography.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-IndianExpress

SRK Shahid Kapoor Farzi Zain Jab We Met Udta Punjab Pathaan Fidaa Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’
MUMBAI: One of the most devoted actresses of her day is Mrunal Thakur. She has been capturing the hearts of millions of...
Shocking! From Anushka Sharma’s 17 Kg lehenga to Sridevi's 20 Kg costume; These 5 Bollywood actresses who donned the heaviest outfits
MUMBAI: Bollywood films have always had an impact on the fashion industry. We have heard a bride-to-be sighing over...
Aww! Shahid Kapoor reveals his son Zain was left shocked after watching Jab We Met, read on to know why
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He made his debut at a young age with...
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary opens up about his struggle with Clinical depression, “My friends began to distance themselves…”
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show,  is one of the most popular shows. Actor Akash Choudhary who essays the role of...
Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’
MUMBAI: During the golden era of Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rekha were among the most well-liked celebrity duos....
Electrifying! From Sam Bahadur to Chhava: Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's exciting film lineup for 2023 and 2024
MUMBAI: One of the most gifted young actors working in Bollywood now is Vicky Kaushal, and his upcoming filmography...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Wow! Mrunal Thakur opens up about family pressure for marriage, Reveals the man of her dreams; Says ‘I would love to find him...’
Anushka Sharma
Shocking! From Anushka Sharma’s 17 Kg lehenga to Sridevi's 20 Kg costume; These 5 Bollywood actresses who donned the heaviest outfits
Shatrughan Sinha
Shocking! Shatrughan Sinha opens up about 'cold war' with Rekha and wife Poonam Sinha's mediation; Says ‘we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years’
Vicky Kaushal'
Electrifying! From Sam Bahadur to Chhava: Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's exciting film lineup for 2023 and 2024
Konkona Sen Sharma
Amazing! Mumbai Diaries 2 fame actress Konkona Sen Sharma praises OTT for providing actors a platform to shine; Says ‘We’re lucky…’
Selena Gomez
Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says