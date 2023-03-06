Must Read! Shahid Kapoor on paparazzi culture, “When I became an actor we were not papped all the time”

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors we have in the industry. He is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids. While Shahid and Mira get clicked by the paparazzi, we don’t get to see many pictures of his kids.

Recently, in an interview, while talking about the paparazzi culture, Shahid said, “No, we didn’t sign up for it because when I became an actor we were not papped all the time. There was no paparazzi culture in India at that time. You would go to an event and that’s where you would be papped or somewhere and somebody would try and take a photo. But, it was not like whenever you step out of the house, you have to be ready to be photographed. That was something which was a later development; it was not there in my time.”

When asked about keeping his kids away from being clicked, the actor said, “I must say that the paps have been good like that, I request them that I will give a picture separately and don’t take a picture of me and my kids coming out of the airport. Thankfully, they have agreed and I am really thankful that they have that sensitivity.”

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Bloody Daddy which is slated to premiere on Jio Cinema on 9th June 2023. The movie will be streamed for free.

