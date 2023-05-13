Must Read! These blockbuster movies were rejected by the actor Shahid Kapoor

Have a look at the lost of movies which were rejected by the actor Shahid Kapoor
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI:   Actor Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Indian cinema, over the time with his immense acting and craft, the actor has created a huge and strong fan base for himself who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

Well we have seen and loved the actor in movies where he was the part, but do you know, there are few blockbuster movies which were offered to the actor Shahid Kapoor but he rejected them.

Have a look at the list of the movie rejected by Shahid Kapoor

1.Bang Bang

Movie Bang Ban has Hrtithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, the movie was loved its high octane action, do you know actor Shahid Kapoor was offered the movie first, but the actor declined the offer due to his commitments for movie Haider

2.Rockstar

One of the most loved movies of Ranbir Kapoor is Rockstar, the movie was loved its song and intemse story, director Imtiaz Ali offered 2 movies to Shahid Kapoor, Rockstar and Jab We Met, and from these 2 Shahid Kapoor selected Jab we Met.

Also read – Exclusive! “It based on the real events which many people will come to know through the movie” Diwakar Dhayani on the movie IB 71

3.Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti which has Aamir Khan in the lead is one of the most loved movies in Indian cinema, the for all the Shahid Kapoor fans do you know the actor was offered the movie, yes, the actor was offered actor Siddharth’s part, and he regrets not doing the movie later.

4.Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara

Do you know the actor Shahid Kapoor was offered the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara which has Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Imran Khan, the actor was offered actor Imran Khan’s part.

5.Shuddh Desi Romance

The movie Shuddh Desi Romance which has the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor was offered to the actor Shahid Kapoor. The actor had turned down the offer due to unknown reasons.

Well these are some of the movies which were initially offered to the actor Shahid Kapoor and later went to others. What are your views on this list and which movie you think the actor should have taken, do let us know in the comment section below.

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 16:33

