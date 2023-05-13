Must Read! The Kerala Story, IB71, Chatrapathi box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer continues to rule, Vidyut Jammwal’s film takes a slow start, Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s Hindi debut gets a dismal response

MUMBAI : This week, Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 and Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chatrapathi were released in theatres. While there was a decent buzz about the former, people hardly knew about the latter. However, not these two releases, but clearly The Kerala Story was the first choice of the audiences on Friday (12th May).

The Adah Sharma starrer on its second Friday collected Rs. 12.23 crore, taking the eight days total to Rs. 93.37. The film is expected to grow over the weekend, and today, it will reach the 100 crore club. By the end of its second weekend, the film will collect more than Rs. 120 crore at the box office which is excellent.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 has received mixed reviews from the critics. The movie has taken a slow start at the box office, and has collected Rs. 1.67 crore on its day one. It needs to show a good jump at the box office today and tomorrow to collect good numbers over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chatrapathi has received a very dismal response. According to early estimates, the film has not even reached a crore, and it has collected Rs. 60 lakhs. The trailer of Sreenivas Bellamkonda had not grabbed the attention and looked like an outdated massy movie. Well, we doubt if it will be able to show any growth at the box office over the weekend.

