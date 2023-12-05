IB71 movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer takes off very well, but it's a bumpy ride

MUMBAI: In the past, we have seen many films that were inspired by true events and gave a tribute to the unsung heroes of our country. Now, one more film has hit the big screens today which is inspired by true events that took place in the 70s; we are talking about Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

IB71 revolves around a secret mission which took place before the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The movie shows that Pakistan along with China was planning an attack on India, and our country was not ready for the war. So, to delay the war, an Intelligence Bureau agent Dev (Vidyut Jammwal) plans a mission through which the airspace will be blocked for Pakistan. So, will he be successful in this mission?

The story of the film is written by Aditya Shastri and Sankalp has directed it. The film starts off well, but soon the screenplay and the narration fails to keep us engaged. Apart from one chase sequence, there's nothing there in the first half that would keep you hooked to the screens. Also, in the first half the pace of the movie is slow and after a point it starts to bore you.

However, the film gets much better in the second half. There are many edge-of-the-seat moments after the interval that will make you excited to know what will happen next. But, while the second half is so good, we cannot ignore the dull first half as well. Sankalp is known for his movie The Ghazi Attack which was also inspired by true events. But, IB71 fails to reach the impact that The Ghazi Attack created.

Performance wise, it is Vishal Jethwa who steals the show. He has been given a fantastic role and he portrays it wonderfully. Vidyut Jammwal is good in his role, but his fans are surely going to miss his action in this movie. Anupam Kher as usual is just perfect and Dalip Tahil leaves a mark with his cameo.

In such edge-of-the-seat thrillers, background score plays a very pivotal role, and in IB71, the background music is just perfect to give you an adrenaline rush in some scenes.

Overall, IB71 would have been a better film if the first half was good. But, if you can watch a movie patiently just to enjoy the second half, then you can give it a try.

Ratings: 2.5/5

