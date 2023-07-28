Aww! Sriti Jha shares a sweet note of gratitude for being a part of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI :Sriti Jha got immense popularity and recognition through her TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She has been part of several hit Television shows including reality shows like reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The beautiful talented actress now has added another feather to her hat by being a part of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sriti has now taken to her social media page to share a sweet note of gratitude to director Karan Johar. She will have a special appearance in the film with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arijit Taneja. Sharing adotable glimpses from the sets of the film, Sriti wrote, “This happened a year ago and I have kept calm for far too long

This was an absolutely insane day on a Dharma set. You see that smile… if the corner of my lips could reach the ears you’d know how I felt exactly.

There was the very well known hamper in the vanity van- OUTRAGEOUS - with a handwritten note..Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies, Shauna and team for an absolutely gorgeous shoot day..Go watch #rockyaurranikipremkahani releasing tomorrow

P.s: I WOULD WRITE THE WHOLE CAPTION IN CAPITALS BUT AM I THAT DHARMATIC? … oh cmon! This gives me license to be a little corny. I’m so sick with joy!!!”

As per reports, big names from the Television industry like Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani and many more will be making appearances in the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens today; i.e 28th July 2023.

